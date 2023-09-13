Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $181,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 647,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,101. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

