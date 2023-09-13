Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,533,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,159,417 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.26% of Comcast worth $1,992,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

