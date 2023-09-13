Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

CEFC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

