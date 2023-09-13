Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.9 %

CBU opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

