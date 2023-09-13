Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS CIBN opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.
About Community Investors Bancorp
