Comparing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenlane presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,369.14%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Greenlane’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Alliance Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $94.22 million 0.02 -$115.76 million ($137.46) -0.01 Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alliance Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -115.75% -122.08% -78.50% Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlane has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Greenlane on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

