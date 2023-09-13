Comparing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 2.07 $38.10 million ($1.31) -9.64 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.31 billion 2.81 $144.80 million $0.70 23.07

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -11.84% 8.84% 1.76% Apple Hospitality REIT 12.16% 5.01% 3.35%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 97 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and four Hyatt-branded hotels.

