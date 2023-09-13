Comparing Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Luxottica Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $533,875.00 16.50 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A -103.93% -93.89% Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Luxottica Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and Luxottica Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Eyewear presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 156.60%. Given Innovative Eyewear’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovative Eyewear is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

