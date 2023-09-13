Comparing My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Red Cat and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

My Size has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given My Size’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Red Cat.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Cat has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $9.91 million 5.27 -$27.09 million ($0.50) -1.88 My Size $5.26 million 0.59 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -273.30% -41.10% -37.71% My Size -170.35% -235.73% -127.14%

Summary

Red Cat beats My Size on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.