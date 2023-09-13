Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CTG opened at $10.31 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

