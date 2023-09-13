Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,383. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

