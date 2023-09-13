Conflux (CFX) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $372.85 million and $20.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,172.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00233915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.51 or 0.00773753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00551808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00057752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,261,983,520 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,261,911,289.0961914 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11209421 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $18,706,842.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.