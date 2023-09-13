ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. 344,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,951. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

