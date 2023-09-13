Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $41,274.04 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

