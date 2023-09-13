Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Review

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for X Financial and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 27.89% 22.98% 12.16% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Cosmos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $516.58 million 0.41 $117.73 million $3.17 1.39 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.17 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.09

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X Financial beats Cosmos Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

