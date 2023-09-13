Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Costain Group Price Performance

CSGQF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. Costain Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

