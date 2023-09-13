Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.88. The company had a trading volume of 352,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.26. The company has a market capitalization of $247.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

