Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 80.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 755,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.