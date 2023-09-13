Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. 788,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,436. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.