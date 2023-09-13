Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. 544,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,892. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.