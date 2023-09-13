Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 751,457 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4,264.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,081,000.

CGUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 64,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,358. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

