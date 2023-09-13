Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,061. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

