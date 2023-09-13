Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 349,071 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.06. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

