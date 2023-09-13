Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 11,235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 539,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

