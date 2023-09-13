Creditcoin Price Down 4.5% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $38.82 million and $19.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000640 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005668 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

