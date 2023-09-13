Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

