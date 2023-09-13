Critical Analysis: Chiba Bank (CHBAY) and Its Rivals

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) is one of 356 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chiba Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chiba Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chiba Bank Competitors 1377 4814 4675 39 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Chiba Bank’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chiba Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.06 billion $446.14 million 12.02 Chiba Bank Competitors $101.26 billion $793.21 million 85.33

This table compares Chiba Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chiba Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 21.42% N/A N/A Chiba Bank Competitors 22.11% 11.77% 0.98%

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chiba Bank pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.6% and pay out 19.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chiba Bank lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Chiba Bank competitors beat Chiba Bank on 15 of the 15 factors compared.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies, and consumer goods; and develops and sells software, and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing loan guarantees and fee collection services; information, survey, and consulting services; and accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the research and investigation of IT and financial technologies; and operation and management of investment funds, and M&A advisory services. The company serves individuals, and small and mid-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

