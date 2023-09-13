Critical Analysis: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $609.72 million 1.05 $57.33 million $1.51 11.91 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.12%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.33% 43.09% 13.78% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

