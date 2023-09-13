Critical Comparison: Fiserv (FISV) and Its Competitors

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fiserv to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv N/A N/A N/A Fiserv Competitors -37.77% -190.51% -6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv Competitors 246 646 1726 21 2.58

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Fiserv’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $18.15 billion N/A 32.10 Fiserv Competitors $2.06 billion -$32.68 million -82.58

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Fiserv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fiserv beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

