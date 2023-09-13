Critical Survey: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sharecare and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 2 0 2.50 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 225.97%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.35%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Talkspace.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Sharecare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharecare and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $464.53 million 0.72 -$118.71 million ($0.35) -2.68 Talkspace $128.55 million 2.20 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -5.65

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharecare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Sharecare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -26.11% -15.27% -11.32% Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Summary

Sharecare beats Talkspace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

