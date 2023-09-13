Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 194.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NYSE CCI opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

