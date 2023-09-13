Crypto International Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.98 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $1,160.54 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.32997197 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,018.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

