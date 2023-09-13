CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSGF stock remained flat at $23.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

