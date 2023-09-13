Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 1,230 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. 760,084 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

