Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 265 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.47. 1,817,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,894. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

