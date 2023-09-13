Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. 4,328,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

