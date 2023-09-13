Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,195,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,190,000 after acquiring an additional 443,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PNC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.94. 936,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

