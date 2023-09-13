Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.65. 14,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,001. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

