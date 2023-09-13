Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

