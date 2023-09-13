Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 395 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

