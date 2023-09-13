Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 520 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 906,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

