Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 700 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum China were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.