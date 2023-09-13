Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 916 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

PYPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 3,148,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,257,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

