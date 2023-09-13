Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. 3,089,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

