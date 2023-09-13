Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,156. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.28 and its 200-day moving average is $244.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $181,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,206,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.