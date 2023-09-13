Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.
Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,156. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.28 and its 200-day moving average is $244.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $181,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,206,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
