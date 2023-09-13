Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.42. 1,019,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,148. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $291.17.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

