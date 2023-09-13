dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and $446.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00235193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,190,596 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99302501 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $459.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

