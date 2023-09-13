Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,548. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

