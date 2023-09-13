Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,005,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the previous session’s volume of 224,643 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.04.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after acquiring an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
