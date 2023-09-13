Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

